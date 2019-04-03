New laws put squeeze on dud car sellers

MOTORISTS who purchase a dud new car will now have greater legal protection to recoup their losses after new "lemon laws" passed State Parliament today.

The laws make it easier to pursue a faulty vehicle claim through the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, by lifting the tribunal's jurisdictional limit from $25,000 to claims of up $100,000 for new and used motor vehicles.

"By increasing QCAT's jurisdictional limit to $100,000, Queenslanders left with lemons can now get a fair hearing without the risk of breaking the bank against the financial might of corporates, or on-selling a problematic vehicle to somebody else," Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath said.

"The Palaszczuk Government's lemon laws also restore 30-day warranties for motorists buying a vehicle more than 10-years old or with more than 160,000 kilometres on-the-clock from a licensed dealer."