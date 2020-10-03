Minister stands by Trump tweet

Health minister has issued a message to Donald Trump, hours after a controversial tweet that appeared to poke fun at the US President getting coronavirus.

Health minister has issued a message to Donald Trump, hours after a controversial tweet that appeared to poke fun at the US President getting coronavirus.

Queensland's Deputy Premier has wished United States President Donald Trump "a speedy recovery" hours after he tweeted the leader asking if he had "tried intravenous disinfectant" after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Steven Miles took the opportunity on Saturday morning to remind Queenslanders of the stark difference between the state's dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and that of the United States.

Speaking at a press conference, he said Queensland had reported no new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to Saturday morning. There are now just six active cases in the state.

In a series of tweets shared on Friday night, Mr Miles seemed to be criticising Mr Trump for the way he has handled COVID-19.

"Have you considered intravenous disinfectant?" he replied to Trump's tweet in which he revealed he had tested positive.

In April Trump sparked outcry from medical experts after he suggested there should be research into whether coronavirus might be treated by injecting disinfectant into the body.

Doctors said it was dangerous and irresponsible.

Trump made the comments at a White House coronavirus task force briefing where US government research had found bleach could kill the virus in saliva within five minutes in saliva and isopropyl alcohol could kill it even more quickly.

Have you considered intravenous disinfectant? https://t.co/4QutsVmEil — Steven Miles (@StevenJMiles) October 2, 2020

Mr Miles Twitter activity was immediately met with criticism, including someone updating Mr Miles' Wikipedia page, labelling him "disgraceful".

Oh my gosh. Just googled him. Someone has edited his Wikipedia page. pic.twitter.com/7oKjmujHkZ — Helen Robinson (@helenjr10) October 2, 2020

Mr Miles told reporters on Saturday morning he wished Mr Trump and his wife Melania a "speedy recovery".

"This just shows nobody is immune from this virus," Mr Miles said.

"Even those standard bearers for the argument of putting the economy ahead of lives … even they can be afflicted with this disease.

"We first, before we can focus on getting people back to work and businesses open, we have to get the health advice right.

"That's precisely what we've done here in Queensland."

Originally published as Qld minister stands by Trump tweet