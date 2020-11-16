The Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast and northern NSW are the top three hotspots for vegan-friendly living, new research shows.

Data analysis by MyProtein Australia of key factors for vegan lifestyle - including number of vegan-friendly restaurants, cafes, health food shops and veganism web searches per 10,000 people - ranked the top vegan hotspots.

The Sunshine Coast was ranked the number one vegan hotspot in the country, with 305 vegan-friendly restaurants, 128 cafes and 167 organic health food shops in an area of just under 350,000 people.

The Gold Coast and Tweed Heads were ranked second, followed by Sydney and Cairns.

On the Gold Coast, there are 6.6 vegan-friendly and 2.3 vegan-friendly cafes restaurants per 10,000 people, the research said.

Brooke Tumbers samples the vegan treats at Marie Anita's in Mermaid Beach. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Marie Anita's Gluten Free Health Cafe & Bakery In Mermaid Waters went fully vegan this year and said the response from locals has been very positive.

"We weren't 100% vegan at the beginning of the year, because our priority was GF, sugar free and organic we used to have bacon and eggs on the menu," Co-owner Maz Janes said.

"But 90% of our menu was vegan anyway, and we had such a positive following of people wanting vegan food so we just dropped the bacon and eggs early in the year and it's a great move."

She said vegan options and cafes were becoming more and more popular on the Gold Coast.

"There's only a few places that I know of that have a fully vegan menu, a lot of places have vegan options," she said.

"It's becoming more popular, definitely there is more cafes and restaurants that have a vegan option."

Originally published as Qld locations named nation's most vegan friendly