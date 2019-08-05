Qld heavyweight boxing champion dies after tragic accident

Rockhampton boxer Sam Walker lost his life at Koongal on Saturday night.

TRIBUTES are flowing on social media after the death of Rockhampton champion boxer Samual Walker on Saturday night.

It's believed Mr Walker bled to death at his Koongal home after accidentally cutting himself at another location.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said police attended an address on Mason St, Koongal on Saturday in response to a "wilful damage complaint".

"Ongoing inquiries led to the discovery of a 28-year-old man deceased at a residence," the spokesperson said.

"The death is not considered suspicious and police will prepare a report for the Coroner."

Mr Walker, 28, was a well-known PCYC heavyweight boxer who regularly competed at local, state and national boxing tournaments.

Last year he was crowned the Queensland Amateur Boxing champion and narrowly missed out on claiming the Australian Title due to a split decision.

Despite the loss, Mr Walker was determined to train even harder and get back in the ring this year to finally claim the national crown.

However, the tragic accident on Saturday night dashed those dreams when he lost his life.

Owner of local fashion store, Boho Chick, Lisa Faulkner expressed her grief on Facebook at losing her nephew and godson.

"The world at your feet, your passion for your boxing was admirable, you never gave up," she said.

"I was so proud of you winning Qld Amateur boxer last year and just missed out on a split decision for Australian Title, but you took it on the chin and said next year is my year.

"You have had your ups and downs in life but you tried so hard to better yourself, for that I am so proud of you.

"Many wonderful memories of you and Ben and bloody power ranger and ninja turtles, when you pair got together it was mayhem with wrestling and who could be the better and strongest power ranger."

Ms Faulkner said her family was "shattered and heartbroken" over the loss.

"Again come the 'ifs and whys', but it doesn't change the outcome. You have been taken from us way too soon," she said.

"I hope you know how much Aunty loved you."

