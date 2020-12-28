Menu
After being forced to travel overseas to seek urgent treatment from her oncologist, a terminally ill Queensland woman has been denied home quarantine.
News

Qld Health denies terminal ill woman home quarantine

by Cloe Read
27th Dec 2020 6:16 AM
AN immunocompromised terminally ill Queensland woman trying to return to her home has been forced to quarantine in an infectious disease hospital ward despite recommendation from three health professionals home isolation would be safer.

Lisa Laird, 49, a stage 4 metastatic cancer patient, was forced to seek urgent treatment from her oncologist in Hong Kong after her cancer aggressively returned in September.

Upon returning to Queensland on Christmas Eve, where she presented with two negative COVID-19 tests, Ms Laird was moved to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital to complete her 14 day quarantine.

Lisa Laird was forced to travel to Hong Kong to seek urgent treatment from her oncologist. Picture: Supplied
Ms Laird and her husband Guy have contacted officials including Queensland Health, Deputy Premier Steven Miles and the chief health officer for an exemption to isolate at their Cairns home after receiving recommendation from two specialists and a GP.

However they were denied three times before Ms Laird was moved to RBWH after feeling ill on the flight into Australia.

Lisa Laird and husband Guy Laird. Picture: Supplied
Mr Laird said his wife, who was concerned about being moved to hotel quarantine where COVID cases are or potentially be at risk in a hospital, just wants to return home for isolation with her doctors based in Cairns.

"She is in a hospital room, it's in airconditioning, she's dehydrated, she can't move around much," he said.

"Its just horrible … the best place for her is home.

"We've had support from two oncologists and a GP requiring her to quarantine at home and how has the CHO not taken that info into account?"

Lisa Laird and husband Guy Laird. Picture: Supplied
A Queensland Health spokesperson said about 75 per cent of the state's cases were infected overseas and many did not test positive until they were already in quarantine.

"We absolutely understand and sympathise that this is a very difficult time to navigate, however very few exemptions from quarantine are granted,"

"Our quarantine policy has been successful in keeping COVID-19 out of the community and protecting the lives of Queenslanders.

"Hotel quarantine is a safe, supervised environment that also protects the wider community from harm.

"If you are admitted into a hospital during your quarantine period, you will need to complete your quarantine at the hospital."

Originally published as Qld Health denies terminal ill woman home quarantine

