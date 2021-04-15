Gaming bosses want share of film incentives

The leading players in Queensland’s video gaming industry want a share of lucrative incentives given to the state’s film sector.

The leading players in Queensland’s video gaming industry want a share of lucrative incentives given to the state’s film sector.

Queensland's video gaming bosses are pleading for the State Government to extend a crucial incentive scheme to the industry to protect jobs and help place Brisbane on the map.

The industry wants access to the Post-Production, Digital and Visual Effects scheme which is currently offered to the state's lucrative film sector.

Interactive Games and Entertainment Association CEO Ron Curry said people wanted to live and work in Australia, but the opportunities didn't exist because the support wasn't there.

"We'd love to see more government support for the industry here (Queensland) so we can compete on a level playing field with other jurisdictions," he said.

"Without some sort of support to bring them in line with other states, we fear the industry will continue to shrink."

There are 162 jobs in Queensland's video games development industry, with the Sunshine State representing 13 per cent of the Australian market.

Gameloft Australia, which developed the game Ballistic Baseball in Brisbane which has been in Apple Arcade's top 20 for more than a year now, pointed to Victoria and South Australia introducing the scheme for the sector last year.

Studio manager Dylan Miklashek said extending the scheme would mean the industry could be competitive with international and local developers.

He said he didn't want other states to get the "jump" on Queensland.

A government spokeswoman said the government recognised the growing opportunities in the sector and its potential to create jobs.

"The Queensland Government and Screen Queensland is open to working with the industry stakeholders to consider how best to continue to support its growth," she said.

Originally published as Qld gaming bosses want share of film incentives