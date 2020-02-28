Menu
Sunwater said in a statement released today that it would advise the New South Wales Supreme Court it was appealing the 2011 Queensland Floods Class Action judgement.
News

Qld flood class action win to be appealed

by Nicholas McElroy and Darren Cartwright
28th Feb 2020 4:31 PM

A second Queensland water provider is appealing a class action decision on the 2011 floods potentially worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

The NSW Supreme Court found last year that nearly 7000 flood victims were failed by engineers operating Queensland's Wivenhoe and Somerset dams in 2011.

This decision was made after a thorough review of the judgement with its insurers.

Sunwater will not make any further comments while the appeal process is underway.

Former Ipswich councillor and claimant Paul Tully said Sunwater was basically dragging victims through the mud and it could go all the way to the High Court.

He said Sunwater should accept "the umpire's decision" based on a 1600-page report.

"It's extremely disappointing for the flood victims who have been to hell and back over the past nine years and Sunwater continues to embarrass the water and insurance industry with this appeal," he said."

This could drag out for another two years right to the High Court of Australia.".

