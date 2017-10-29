QLD ELECTION: Who Gladstone and surrounds can vote for

IT'S official, we're heading to the polls on November 25 in Queensland.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed the much-anticipated snap election today and depending on where you live in the Gladstone region, you have between two and four candidates to choose from so far.

Calliope residents, who are part of Callide following the recent redistribution, have the most to choose from with four candidates.

But that could change soon, with more candidates expected to be announced.

Here are all of the candidates for the Gladstone region (so far) for the 2017 Queensland election:

Gladstone

Labor candidate Glenn Butcher (below)

Greens candidate Peta Baker

Callide (which includes Calliope)

Labor candidate Darren Blackwood

Greens candidate Jaiben Baker

Liberal National candidate Colin Boyce

One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse

Burnett, which includes Agnes Water and Miriam Vale

Liberal National candidate Stephen Bennett

One Nation candidate Ashley Lynch

Greens candidate Tim Roberts

