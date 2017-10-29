News

QLD ELECTION: Who Gladstone and surrounds can vote for

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called the 2017 state election.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called the 2017 state election.
Tegan Annett
by

IT'S official, we're heading to the polls on November 25 in Queensland.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed the much-anticipated snap election today and depending on where you live in the Gladstone region, you have between two and four candidates to choose from so far.

Calliope residents, who are part of Callide following the recent redistribution, have the most to choose from with four candidates.

But that could change soon, with more candidates expected to be announced.

Here are all of the candidates for the Gladstone region (so far) for the 2017 Queensland election:

Gladstone

Labor candidate Glenn Butcher (below)

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.
Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher.

Greens candidate Peta Baker

Greens Party candidate for Gladstone Peta Baker.
Greens Party candidate for Gladstone Peta Baker.

Callide (which includes Calliope)

Labor candidate Darren Blackwood

Darren Blackwood has been announced as the Labor candidate for the Callide electorate.
Darren Blackwood has been announced as the Labor candidate for the Callide electorate.

Greens candidate Jaiben Baker

Greens candidate for Callide Jaiben Baker.
Greens candidate for Callide Jaiben Baker.

Liberal National candidate Colin Boyce

Colin Boyce, from Taroom, has been named as the LNP Candidate for Callide.
Colin Boyce, from Taroom, has been named as the LNP Candidate for Callide.

One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse

CALLIOPE'S FUTURE? Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate for Callide Sharon Lohse.
Pauline Hanson's One Nation candidate for Callide Sharon Lohse.

Burnett, which includes Agnes Water and Miriam Vale

Liberal National candidate Stephen Bennett

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.
Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

One Nation candidate Ashley Lynch

KEEN TO SERVE: Pauline Hanson's One Nation state candidate for Burnett, Ashley Lynch.Photo Contributed
Pauline Hanson's One Nation state candidate for Burnett, Ashley Lynch.

Greens candidate Tim Roberts

Greens candidate for Burnett Tim Roberts.
Greens candidate for Burnett Tim Roberts.

Gladstone Observer
