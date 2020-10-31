Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

QLD election live: How every seat is falling

by Tanya French
31st Oct 2020 6:32 PM

Queensland's election is set to go down to the wire, with some big names at risk of losing their seats.

Former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad is among those at risk of losing her South Brisbane seat with the election result predicted to be so tight, the winner may only form a minority government.

Here's how all the seats are falling, in real time. Check the interactive.

ELECTION NIGHT LIVE: EXTENSIVE COVERAGE AS RESULTS COME IN

WATCH: SKY NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

PUNTERS' LATE SWITCH ON ELECTION RESULT

 

2020 QLD state election results 

 

Two party preferred
  • LNP 0
  • ALP 0
Others
  • ONP 0
  • UAP 0
  • KAP 0
  • OTH 0
  • GRN 0
Called seats

47 seats or more for win, 85% called 0 in doubt.
Seats are called by our experts, ECQ official results

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as QLD election live: How every seat is falling

More Stories

Show More
editors picks election results every seat queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        17,510 vote early in the race for the seat of Gladstone

        Premium Content 17,510 vote early in the race for the seat of Gladstone

        News “When early voting closed we had collected 14,260 votes from Gladstone and 3250 from Boyne Island,” Mark Larney.

        GALLERY: Callide Votes 2020

        Premium Content GALLERY: Callide Votes 2020

        News The 2020 Queensland state election brought the Callide region out to cast their...

        ‘Expecting a comfortable win’: Boyce shares Callide thoughts

        Premium Content ‘Expecting a comfortable win’: Boyce shares Callide thoughts

        News “I am hoping to do a lot better than the 2017 election this time around.”

        New health and wellness business opens in Gladstone

        Premium Content New health and wellness business opens in Gladstone

        Local Faces The Beecher business includes flotation therapy, an infrared sauna, and remedial...