Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Queensland premier is looking at making the October state election a full postal vote because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Politics

Election could be a full postal vote

by Nicholas McElroy
10th Apr 2020 9:51 AM

Queensland's upcoming election could be a full postal vote due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state premier says.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says the attorney-general has been in discussions with the Electoral Commission of Queensland about the possibility of a postal vote for the October election.

The election must go ahead this year and a full postal vote is one of the measures being looked at, Ms Palaszczuk said in an interview with the ABC.

Originally published as Qld election could be a full postal vote

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus editors picks health politics queensland election 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council: What to expect at first meeting post-election

        premium_icon Council: What to expect at first meeting post-election

        News There will be a sense of the familiar and uncharted territory when Gladstone Regional Council holds its first meeting after the election on Tuesday.

        COVID-19: Mater’s role in preparing Gladstone

        premium_icon COVID-19: Mater’s role in preparing Gladstone

        News The Qld Govt has announced plans to buy the hospital.

        OH SNAP!: Three-metre croc facing removal

        premium_icon OH SNAP!: Three-metre croc facing removal

        Environment Giant crocodile could soon be on the move

        Why two cruise ships are still docked off Central Queensland

        premium_icon Why two cruise ships are still docked off Central Queensland

        News The Federal Government had issued a directive for all ships to leave by 11.59pm...