Environment

Qld dingo warning: don't feed the dogs

by Nicholas McElroy
21st Sep 2019 2:36 PM

VISITORS to a popular Queensland island have been urged not to feed dingoes -- no matter how hungry they look.

Months after one of the wild dogs fractured a toddler's skull after he was dragged from a camp bed on Fraser Island, Queensland Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch has urged campers to be safe these holidays.

Following the attack in April, which the child survived, the state government doubled maximum fines for feeding or disturbing the animals to $10,444.

Ms Enoch says most campsites at the island, some 250km north of Brisbane, were almost at capacity ahead of the school holidays.

"People need to understand that these beautiful dingoes are wild animals, they are not starving, and a habituated dingo becomes a risk to visitors and to themselves," Ms Enoch said in a statement.

"September is a time where young dingoes are learning survival skills, which means they may display behaviour which can be mistaken as playing, as they test their place in their pack," she said.

Butchulla Ranger, Conway Burns, says in spring female dingoes teach their pups to hunt and the packs could be defensive so people needed to keep away from the animals.

Campers have been urged to keep sites clean, stay in fenced camping areas and avoid running as this can "trigger a negative dingo interaction".

dingo dingo management queensland government

