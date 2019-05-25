Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine.
NAPLAN: The testing is a national requirement for grades three, five, seven, and nine. Maddelin McCosker
Education

Qld demands urgent review of online NAPLAN

25th May 2019 2:15 PM

Queensland's education minister has joined the growing chorus of experts calling for an urgent review of online NAPLAN testing after a series of glitches resulted in some students having to resit exams.

Grace Grace said the federal government should delay the 2020 full implementation of NAPLAN online until the ongoing technical issues had been fixed.

"States were reassured by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority (ACARA) that issues experienced with the online test in 2018 had been addressed, however we saw more issues this year," she said on Saturday.

More than 1800 students in Queensland will have to take one or more of the tests again after experiencing connectivity issues with the online portal earlier this month.

Schools in other states also experienced outages, with students in South Australia and Victoria worst affected.

Ms Grace said student anxiety about the tests needed to be addressed, and that a full review of NAPLAN should also investigate reports from teachers that they felt pressured to tailor their teaching to the exams.

More Stories

education naplan queensland review

Top Stories

    CapRescue celebrates volunteers for its vital service

    premium_icon CapRescue celebrates volunteers for its vital service

    News 'Your contribution towards the organisation is instrumental in allowing us to continue our lifesaving work to the people of Central Queensland free of charge'

    Work still needed to bridge reconciliation gap

    premium_icon Work still needed to bridge reconciliation gap

    News Focus should be on conciliation rather than reconciliation.

    Music therapy miracle

    premium_icon Music therapy miracle

    News Gladstone family recognise impact of music therapy

    Students strike for climate change

    premium_icon Students strike for climate change

    News Students strike for climate change outside council chambers