QLD courtrooms close to public, media exempt

MAGISTRATES Courts across Queensland were closed to the public, including reporters, in a response to the COVID-19 outbreak this morning.

A statement read out in court and posted to the doors of a Rockhampton courtroom said: "Attention legal practitioners and parties.

"To limit the risk of transmitting COVID-19 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court is adopting social distancing practices in court rooms.

"Please ensure there are no more than five parties in the courtroom at any time."

This morning observers in courtrooms across Queensland were removed from courtrooms as the five person limits left only Magistrates, legal aids, essential staff and defendants in the room.

Reporters in Rockhampton and Gladstone were required to leave courtrooms this morning and many others across the state have reported similar experiences over Twitter.

Upon enquiry regarding the media's ability to stay in court, a spokesman from the office of Chief Magistrate said media would be exempt from the closures.

However, reporters are required to make application to the sitting Judicial Officer to remain in the courtroom.

"No media are banned from the Courts.

"The limitation of numbers in the Court is a measure adopted to try and slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"It allows the maintaining of appropriate distances in the courtroom."

The restrictions however will likely keep family members and friends of defendants from viewing matters.

District and Supreme courts appeared unaffected this morning.