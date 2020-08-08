Letters: 'State can learn from Victoria’s COVID experience'

Readers have their say on the lessons from Victoria’s COVID debacle, Wayne Bennett breaking protocols and how the restrictions are hurting aged care residents.

IN HIS eagerness to criticise the Palaszczuk government over the "unnecessary" closure of the NSW border, Des Deighton (Letters, Aug 7) ignores the Victorian experience where restrictions were eased soon after community infection appeared to be under control.

Hindsight shows very few infections remained or escaped and were able to spread undetected among the community for a while leading to the current second wave.

In NSW double-digit infections are still being reported daily with the potential to explode again as in Victoria, and while we hope strong contact tracing will bring community transmission under control, this goal is far from certain.

Thankfully, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (pictured) will not be distracted by blame-game rhetoric such as Deighton's, and prevention of community transmission within Queensland will enable us to continue resuming our economy by eating out etc and having holidays internally rather than interstate or overseas.

Donald Maclean, Fig Tree Pocket

IT'S too late now to do much about Victoria but there are lessons for the rest of Australia.

Australia should be considered as on a wartime footing - at the very least in a war against a hugely contagious virus.

The current situation warns we must cease looking at Australia as six states and its territories. What affects one, affects all.

For example, as soon as the federal government saw the Victorian government's bungling approach towards managing its numerous quarantine hotels, it should have stepped in with the ADF to ensure proper control.

Doubtless, China's government must be feeling very pleased at this setback in recovery for a recalcitrant Australia.

The Victorian COVID-19 debacle needs to be urgently and thoroughly investigated.

If there is evidence of hostile foreign interference, it must be exposed and combated for Australia's wellbeing.

Hopefully too, this latest outbreak will bring nationwide pressure to stop Victoria's plans, secretly signed, to become part of China's worldwide Belt and Road Initiative.

How alarming if Victoria opened a beachhead in our country for China by committing to this

strings-attached debt trap.

What a triumph that would be for a superpower that clearly does not have Australia's best interests at heart.

Paul Dobbyn, Wynnum

*********

BENNETT FACES COVID SIN BIN

I AM grappling with ex-Broncos coach Wayne Bennett breaking strict protocol rules instigated because of coronavirus (C-M, Aug 7) by dining with his partner at the Sydney restaurant Grappa.

Even if one fails to observe the rules in place, it is then the responsibility for the partner to take up the slack, as has not the slogan been throughout this pandemic "We are all in this together"?

A checklist should have been ticked, as I do each time before leaving the house and coaching my husband with the mantra: use sanitsers (carry one in bag) wash hands, social distance 1.5m, do not shake hands if you run into friends, wear a mask if needed or asked (carry one in bag) and don't linger.

All good work may come undone by people not observing social distancing rules and no one is exempt. If in doubt about the rules, ask the proper authorities.

Complacency or ignorance is no excuse in relation to restrictions for COVID-19.

It may be a bitter pill for Bennett to swallow in isolation with his game plan going askew and now sidelined on the bench in the "locker-ed" room.

Susan McLochlan, Caboolture South

***********

RESTRICTIONS HURT AGED

DOES the community really understand what a lockdown means for the elderly in aged care?

They are often kept in their rooms with no activities, only a bit of television, but most importantly are denied any contact from loved ones.

Many long-time partners already feel guilty by not being able to care for their loved ones anymore.

Some even come to help with meals. That way their partner is less distressed and it is beneficial for both parties. Many do not understand why their partner, son or daughter does not come anymore.

Modern media is not a solution because most elderly are not very conversant with it and it will never take the place of face-to-face contact.

Why can't the Queensland government allow at least one family member to visit daily?

Where is our compassion for the most vulnerable?

Maryke Boegheim, Birkdale

************

