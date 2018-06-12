Menu
State Treasurer Jackie Trad this morning peeled the lid off a can full of fiscal goodness.
QLD BUDGET 2018: What's in it for Gladstone?

Sherele Moody
12th Jun 2018 2:10 PM
OUR region scored a healthy budget boost directed at infrastructure, hospitals and schools with more than $1.5 billion allocated across Central Queensland.

State Treasurer Jackie Trad this morning peeled the lid off a can full of fiscal goodness designed to keep Gladstone firing on all cylinders.

A total of $1.044 billion was earmarked for capital works and infrastructure projects throughout CQ.

The government forked out $610.4 million for Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service, and schools will receive $30.9 million for ongoing building and refurbishment works.

The $352 million State and Federal government-funded Rookwood Weir project scored $66 million from the Queensland budget coffers.

Once constructed, the weir is expected to provide water security for people living in Gladstone and Rockhampton.

The RG Tanna Terminal has $35.6 million to continue its $220.3 million upgrade and to cover ongoing upkeep of the project.

The government also set aside $330 million for continued management of the Great Barrier Reef, while $82.7 million will be spent on improving the North Coast railway line.

There is also a promised $6.2 million to increase training and workforce participation under the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program and $11.9 million to support local governments undertaking minor infrastructure projects to improve local job opportunities.

Key spending in Gladstone includes:

  • $26.8 million towards the $42 million construction of a new emergency department at Gladstone Hospital.
  • $13.5 million for the development of Calliope's new $22.9 million secondary school.
  • $2.6m for planning and development of regionally significant industrial land near the Port of Gladstone.
  • $1.3 million for the for the $7 million Kirkwood Pump Station Project.
  • $1.1 million to allowing Toolooa State High School construct a new building housing four specialised education areas.
  • $500,000 for the next stage of the Clinton industrial Estate redevelopment.
  • $467,000 for the Awoonga-Callide pipeline refurbishment and access and a further $882,000 to improve the Callide water supply.

Road funding commitments include:

  • $7.5 million for Gladstone-Benaraby Road safety works.
  • $9.6 million towards the $36.6 million safety works on the Bruce Highway between Benaraby and Calliope River.
  • $40 million for the Bruce Highway northern access upgrade at St Lawrence.
  • $10.9 million for the ongoing Capricorn Highway duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere and a further $10 million for overtaking lanes between Gracemere and Emerald.
  • $8.8 million for road widening and safety upgrades on Port Alma Road at Bajool. 

