Qld beef producer latest on China’s hit list

Another Aussie beef producer has been banned from exporting products to China.

It is the latest blow in the already strained relationship between Australia and its largest trading partner.

Chinese customs authorities on Monday announced that Caboolture meat supplier Meramist was the latest to have their goods suspended.

It is the sixth Aussie beef company to be slapped with trade restrictions on top of sanctions imposed across goods in several industries.

The Australian embassy and Agriculture Minister David Littleproud were notified of the development on Monday.

Meramist abattoir in Caboolture is the latest to be suspended by Beijing customs authorities. Picture: AAP/Steve Pohlner

China in May threatened to boycott Australian beef, wine and international student markets.

Aussie seafood, timber, coal and cotton industries have experience delays and issues with Chinese customs over the past few months.

Australian winemakers were then hit with tariffs of more than 200 per cent in November following an anti-dumping investigation launched in August.

A document containing 14 grievances China has with Australia was also leaked, with the list including Australia's push for an independent investigation into the origins of coronavirus, interference in China's affairs with Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang, and issues in the South China Sea.

The Morrison government will this week seek to pass a foreign relations bill that will allow it to tear up deals that are not in Australia's interests between foreign governments and states, territories, local councils and universities.

It is the sixth to Australian beef producer to be hit with a suspension. Picture: Glenn Barnes

National Party senator Matt Canavan told Sky News that it was "a shame" if China decided to ban our imports in response to the bill.

"And a disappointment but we will get on with life," he said.

"We've seen for example in the beef sector, about six months ago China delisted a number of abattoirs, and beef prices have gone up around the world.

"Our product has found markets because there are a lot of hungry mouths in the world outside of China too."

Scott Morrison condemned China's foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian for posting a doctored image of an Australia soldier slitting the throat of an Afghan child following the release of the Brereton report into alleged war crimes.

Twitter did not take down the falsified image of an Australian soldier despite calls from Australia.

The Prime Minister has maintained that Australia will continue to make decisions based on its national interests as his ministers continue to try to get their counterparts in Beijing on the phone to talk about the trade issues.

"The relationship with China is a mutually beneficial one," he said last week.

"We've sought to be very respectful. We will continue to do that, and we will seek opportunities for constructive engagement."

