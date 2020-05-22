Menu
NEW RECRUITS: 23 new firefighting recruits, including one from Rockhampton, were welcomed into the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at a graduation ceremony in Brisbane on Thursday.
News

QFES welcomes 23 new firefighting recruits

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
22nd May 2020 10:30 AM
STANDING proud and tall, Rockhampton man Aaron Long joined 22 other new firefighting recruits on Thursday as they were welcomed into the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at a graduation ceremony in Brisbane.

The new recruits had to endure a four-month intensive training period at the QFES School of Fire and Emergency Services Training.

 

New Rockhampton firey recruit Aaron Long.
Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford said the recruits were a significant boost to Queensland's frontline firefighting services.

"Today we welcome these recruits to the QFES family and recognise the enormity of their achievements," Mr Crawford said.

"Despite the challenges posed by COVID-19, our graduates persevered through their training to achieve their dream of becoming a firefighter."

Local Member for Rockhampton, Barry O'Rourke said they would now embark on their new career, supporting their local communities with fire and emergency responses and educating them in prevention and preparedness activities.

"Responding to incidents, confronting disasters and working to protect people, businesses and the environment will become part of their daily working life," Mr O'Rourke said.

QFES Commissioner Greg Leach congratulated the recruits and presented them with their Certificate II in Public Safety (Fire Fighting and Emergency).

"By graduating today, these recruits have shown they meet the high standards set by QFES," Mr Leach said.

"They will be called upon to respond to a range of incidents including road crash rescues, structure fires, community education and management of hazardous materials.

"The stringent course is designed to reflect the broad range of services firefighters provide and recreates real life situations to give them a solid foundation of practical skills and experiences.

"Queenslanders can rest assured our newest firefighters are ready to answer the call for help."

firefighters queensland fire and emergency services recruits
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

