Multiple crews helped contain a fire at Yarwun on Sunday, September 8.
News

QFES warns: Take fire risk seriously

Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
3rd Sep 2019 5:00 AM
WITH conditions expected to worsen this weekend, firefighters have urged Gladstone residents to take the fire ban seriously.

Up to six fires were burning across the region yesterday, with the worst at Lowmead where 15 crews worked to keep the inferno at bay.

QFES acting area director Daniel Schneider said Lowmead residents who were evacuated on Tuesday were able to return to their homes yesterday after crews were able to protect the handful of properties that were at risk.

Mr Schneider said while conditions were expected to improve today, the low humidity and high winds are due to return tomorrow.

“Residents need to take this seriously,” he said.

“We haven’t experienced conditions like this, this early in the year before.”

Yesterday three Gladstone crews were relieved by a strike team from Mackay, to ensure they were ready to return to the frontline by the weekend.

“Crews are experiencing low humidity and high winds from the west, which combined with the low air moisture are causing fires to take and spread quicker,” he said.

A fire ban is in place until Sunday. Mr Schneider urged residents to ensure they have a bushfire survival plan.

For information visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.

Gladstone Observer

