QFES reveal Oyster Creek fire fate

RURAL Fire Service crews responded to what one social media user quoined an “out of control blaze” this morning.

RFS crews attended the fire, which was burning on Oyster Creek Road, Oyster Creek, but a QFES spokeswoman said multiple crews were turned back.

“It was not that bad once crews managed to get the fire under control,” she said.

“We actually turned a lot of the crews back.”

Despite still having crews present at the scene of the fire, the QFES spokeswoman said the blaze is under control.

“There are just a couple there now monitoring and patrolling to ensure nothing unexpected happens,” the spokeswoman said.

It is unclear at this stage what sparked the blaze.