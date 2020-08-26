QFES officers honoured as new $800K truck arrives

ELBOWS were tapped instead of hand shakes at the Service Award Medal Presentation at the Rockhampton Fire Station today.

The Diligent and Ethical Service Medal (DESM) was instituted by the Commissioner, Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) to recognise members of the QFES workforce, paid and volunteer, who distinguished themselves over a prolonged period of time, through commitment to ethical standards, diligence and integrity.

“I highly commend these service members for their integrity, loyalty, professionalism and diligent service to QFES,” Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke MP said.

“QFES prides itself on upholding these values and today’s award recipients certainly demonstrate these values in their work.

“On behalf of Minister for Fire and Emergency Services Craig Crawford, I thank them for their valuable contribution to the community’s safety and wellbeing,” he said.

AWARD RECIPIENTS

In order of name, unit and award.

Cameron Burn: Firecom Rockhampton QFES Medal

Joseph Semple: North Rockhampton Fire and Rescue Station QFES Medal

Leisa Christie: Rockhampton Fire and Rescue Station QFES Medal

Sheryl Preston: Rockhampton Workshop (PSBA) QFES Medal 1st Clasp

Robert Price: Baralaba Fire and Rescue Station DESM 2nd Clasp

Barry Thompson: Rockhampton Fire and Rescue Station Commonwealth Games Citation

Shane Tapp: Rockhampton Fire and Rescue Station Commonwealth Games Citation

Michael Burley: North Rockhampton Fire and Rescue Station Commonwealth Games Citation

The ceremony also included the handover of a new fire truck.

The $800,000 Scania type 3 truck replaces a 17-year-old truck at the station.

“Rockhampton has seen its fair share of natural disasters over the years and as the region continues to grow, it’s important we equip our fire and rescue crews with the best tools they need,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“Local firefighters respond to a wide range of situations throughout the year and this state-of-the-art appliance will assist our responders in both urban and rural incidents.

“The state government has already invested $50 million to upgrade the QFES fleet and that means more red and yellow trucks for our frontline personnel and more jobs.

“We’ll do anything we can to support and empower our firefighters and this new vehicle will go a long way towards boosting frontline capabilities,” he said.