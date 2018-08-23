Menu
Fire Truck
Fire Truck Contributed
QFES monitor fire west of Gladstone

MATT HARRIS
by
23rd Aug 2018 10:20 AM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews continue to monitor a grass fire burning near East End Road and Wallaby Track, East End.

This fire broke out on Tuesday and has now been contained.

East End residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day. Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Gladstone Observer

