A car was on fire on Byellee Road at 6.10am. Eilish Massie

AN abandoned vehicle was on fire at Byellee this morning.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to Byellee Rd at 6.10am.

A QFES spokeswoman said when crews arrived the small vehicle was "well involved".

She said they fire was extinguished by 6.20am.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said police are on the scene and will investigate.