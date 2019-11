A fire ban for the Gladstone region has been extended. (PHOTO: Barclay White)

A fire ban for the Gladstone region has been extended. (PHOTO: Barclay White)

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services has extended a local fire ban for Gladstone until 11.59pm Wednesday, December 4. Heightened fire conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.

All open fires are prohibited and all permits to light fire which have been issued have been cancelled.

Power tools may be used, however QFES encourages people to use these with extreme care.

For information visit ruralfire.qld.gov.au.