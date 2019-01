Firefighters were dispatched to the scene on Meegan Drive at 2.10pm.

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Crews have been called to a grass fire at a property on Meegan Drive, Callemondah.

Two crews are still on scene and monitoring the scrub fire.