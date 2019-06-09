QCWA recognised as a Queensland 'great'

QCWA Gladstone branch secretary Heather Wieland and president Heather Jensen love spending time in the charming old CWA Hall. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer

QCWA Gladstone branch secretary Heather Wieland and president Heather Jensen love spending time in the charming old CWA Hall. Photo Mike Richards / The Observer Mike Richards GLA180615GCWA

GLADSTONE'S local Country Women's Association branch has been part of wider recognition for the entire organisation by the State Government.

As part of Queensland's 160th birthday, QCWA has been recognised as a Queensland Great.

The awards recognise Queensland's best and most generous contributors to the state's public life and well-being.

Since its founding in 1922, the QCWA has supported women in rural, regional and remote communities through various programs.

Across the state, the association has more than 3700 members and 240 branches - including ones here in Gladstone, Boyne-Tannum and Calliope.

As a result of its efforts, the QCWA has become the state's oldest, largest and most influential women's organisation.

Seven individuals have also been recognised as greats - former Queensland Police Commissioner Bob Atkinson, cancer researcher Judith Clements, ophthalmologist and former Wallaby captain Mark Loane, journalist and community advocate Kay McGrath and Indigenous advocate Patricia O'Connor.

International philanthropist Charles Feeney was named an honorary Queensland Great and conservationist John Sinclair was awarded posthumously.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said all the nominees had enriched the state in some way. "It is important to celebrate, honour and commemorate outstanding people who have contributed enormously to our communities throughout Queensland,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Their work, dedication and enterprise have helped make Queensland an even better place to live.

"I congratulate them for helping make Queensland what it is today.”

Full details about each recipient can be found at www.qld.gov.au/about/events-awards-honours/awards/qld-greats-awards.