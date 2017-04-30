QCWA helping those in harder positions

GOOD CAUSE: Maree McKelvie and Trish Doherty from Queensland Country Women's Association were involved in the walk.

IT MIGHT have looked like a casual stroll but it was for an important cause.

The Tannum Sands Country Women's Association's Women Walk the World event at yesterday's Boyne Tannum HookUp helped raise money for women who need it most.

Maree McKelvie was one of the people behind the walk.

"We've done this every year, we usually just do it at Millennium Park and we invite the Red Hats and the war widows but we wanted to do it somewhere a bit bigger,” she said.

The walk raised money for the Associated Country Women of the World group.

The organisation supports women throughout the world in places like India and Mongolia through a variety of projects.

Trish Doherty helped organise the event too and actually did the walk with 18 other people.

"It's a symbolic walk to get people to recognise that there are women in the world that aren't so well off as us,” she said.

"It was a nice pleasant walk actually, we had mums with prams and people with dogs, it was great.”

Ms McKelvie said there were quite a few younger women who took part in the walk which was great to see.

The Tannum Sands QCWA are also selling raffle tickets at HookUp, which will be drawn today.