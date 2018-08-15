QCWA help is growing for those who need help

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: QCWA Gladstone branch president Pat van Bergen and secretary Heather Wieland are putting the word out about helping others in the Gladstone area.

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: QCWA Gladstone branch president Pat van Bergen and secretary Heather Wieland are putting the word out about helping others in the Gladstone area. Glen Porteous

THE unsung heroes of the drought crisis and community issues are mobilising its members through Queensland Country Women's Association halls across the state to help those in need.

The Gladstone branch of the QCWA is putting out the word there is support for those in need of assistance who might be doing it hard in these economic woes.

QCWA Gladstone branch secretary Heather Wieland wanted people in the community to know they were not alone and help was there if they needed it.

"The QCWA has a Public Rural Crisis Fund and it's an application form that can be downloaded or copies in local member Glenn Butcher's office," Ms Wieland said.

"The rural areas of Gladstone from 1770, Bororen and out to Mt Larcom, if they are experiencing financial difficulty they can apply to this fund."

The assistance given will be in the form of Woolworths Essential Cards, IGA vouchers or store credit in the recipient's area.

Another community venture up and growing is the community garden at the back of the QCWA hall to help with fresh fruit and vegetables.

The community garden is available for those doing it tough.

"It's open to anyone who needs something to eat or if they want to do some gardening with the plants," Ms Wieland said.

"There are radishes, sweet potato, tomatoes, herbs, paw paws or even rosellas for making jams."