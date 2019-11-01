Menu
JOIN UP: Heather Wieland and Heather Jensen call for new members for the QCWA Gladstone branch.
'WE NEED COMMUNITY SUPPORT': QCWA struggling to stay open

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Nov 2019 10:30 AM
GLADSTONE'S QCWA branch was started in 1923 with 75 members.

Almost 100 years on, the branch is struggling to keep going.

Branch president Heather Wieland said usually three to four women make the monthly meeting but that's not enough.

She called upon residents to get involved with the association.

"We need community support so we can keep going," Ms Wieland said.

"If the branch closes, the hall has to close."

The hall is hired out for things like dance classes.

Ms Wieland said the association wanted all types.

Throughout the year, the association fundraises for various causes.

Money is raised for overseas initiatives as well as local crisis funds.

Although numbers are dwindling, Ms Wieland said she was looking toward the future.

"If we plan ahead, we're planning to still be here," she said.

Meetings are held at 10am on the second Thursday at the QCWA hall on Oaka Lane.

