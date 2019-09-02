Menu
QGC's LNG plant on Curtis Island will undergo essential maintenance this week.
QCG shutdown works begin

liana walker
2nd Sep 2019 10:00 AM
MAINTENANCE works at the Shell QGC LNG plant on Curtis Island have begun and are expected to last around a week.

A Shell spokesperson said the workforce would inspect, repair and replace critical equipment to ensure the operations remain safe and reliable.

"This maintenance work is smaller scale than that completed in May and has created approximately 50 additional, short-term jobs, which will be filled by both local workers and non-local specialists,” the spokesperson said.

"The work will predominantly be related to turbines, which requires specialist technicians. Only part of one LNG train is involved, with the other train remaining in production during this period, ensuring gas supply continues.”

It was not anticipated residents would see black smoke from flaring.

"If smoky flaring does occur, it will be managed via regular operational conditions and processes, fully complying with environmental regulations,” the spokesperson said.

