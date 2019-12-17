Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue is on its way to Lowmead to treat three people for fire-related injuries.
RACQ LifeFlight Rescue is on its way to Lowmead to treat three people for fire-related injuries. Mike Knott BUN100719RACQ4
News

Rescue chopper called, three suffer fire-related injuries

Tegan Annett
Tegan Annett, tegan.annett@gladstoneobserver.com.au
17th Dec 2019 4:18 PM | Updated: 5:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5.10pm: 

AN RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew is flying to Lowmead to assist three people with fire-related injuries. 

The rescue helicopter is flying to Lowmead from the Sunshine Coast. 

A critical care doctor is on board. 

Earlier 4.20pm: 

TWO people are being treated for burns and another for a medical condition at Lowmead Hotel. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to the hotel at 3.21pm to treat two men and a woman who are suffering fire-related injuries.

A rescue helicopter has been called to the scene. 

She said a man in his 50s has suffered superficial burns to his arms, face and neck and smoke inhalation. 

She said a woman in her 60s has minor burns to the face and a man in his 50s has suffered a medical condition. 

It comes as dozens of firefighters are working to contain a blaze at Lowmead. 

More Stories

Show More
bushfire fire fire season lowmead queensland ambulance service queensland fire and emergency services
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two in hospital after crash in CBD

        premium_icon Two in hospital after crash in CBD

        News A MAN in his 80s and a woman in her 60s were taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in the CBD this morning.

        IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 66 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Santos fined $13k for causing ‘enviornmental nuisance’

        premium_icon Santos fined $13k for causing ‘enviornmental nuisance’

        Environment Santos fined after complaint lodged on flaring.

        Man injured after falling through ship’s open hatch

        premium_icon Man injured after falling through ship’s open hatch

        News RACQ Capricorn Rescue airlifted the patient from a cargo ship at Gladstone...