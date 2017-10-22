26°
Qantas takes to the skies with Gladstone

FRESH INK: Gladstone is the first of Qantas's freshly painted planes.
Chris Lees
by

The first of Qantas's freshly painted planes has taken to the skies and it is first in best dressed for Gladstone - with one of the region's Q400 aircrafts being the first to sport the new kangaroo logo.

Named after the city it takes off from, Gladstone was the first Q400 to receive the updated branding, with the repainting process completed by Flying Colours Aviation in Townsville.

Each Q400 aircraft takes about 12 days to repaint with 16 people per aircraft, a total of 1100 labour hours.

Repainting involves stripping the existing paint, leaving the aircraft with a silver shell ready to be refreshed with a white base colour, followed by the iconic red tail, wording, shading, and silver bands.

