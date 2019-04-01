Qantas flight bound for Tasmania lands on Sunshine Coast

A Qantas flight bound for Tasmania has landed on the Sunshine Coast.

A QANTAS flight bound for Tasmania has been diverted to Sunshine Coast Airport, causing widespread confusion amongst passengers and a spike in last‐minute bookings.

In a bizarre twist, the 130 passengers on board the Boeing 717 were unaware of the diversion until exiting the plane, where they were greeted with warm sunny conditions and light sea breeze.

It wasn't until passengers reached the terminal that they were told they were on the Sunshine Coast, more than 2000km north from their expected destination.

While initially confused by what was going on, passengers unanimously agreed they would actually rather visit the Sunshine Coast anyway.

The sudden influx of holiday makers is a massive coup for local tourism, with bookings subsequently spiking to record levels for the March‐April period.

One of the plane's passengers, 56-year-old Doreen Parker, said she felt like she'd "won the lotto" when she found out she had landed on the Sunshine Coast.

"I couldn't believe it, I thought this is a dream come true," she said.

"I have wanted to come here for so long, but I have six cats at home and sometimes it's hard to find someone to look after them all.

"But now I'm here, I'm going to jetski through the Pumicestone Passage, eat my way through the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, get a pedicure at the day spa, you name it.

"I was only going to Tasmania to visit my sister, but if I'm honest, I wasn't looking forward to how cold it was going to be anyway."

Her sentiments were met with agreeance from fellow passenger Scott Kominsky, who said he planned to turn the mix‐up in to an extended getaway.

"I'm a mad South Sydney Rabbitohs fan, I have been all my life," Mr Kominsky, who was wearing a Rabbitoh's scarf paired with a pair of thongs, said.

"They're playing up here for the first time in a few weeks against the Warriors and I said to my wife, there's no way I'm miss out on seeing the game.

"We've booked a sub‐penthouse at Mooloolaba and I tell you what, we'll be living the high life."

Visit Sunshine Coast CEO Simon Latchford said the unexpected arrival was a massive coup for Sunshine Coast tourism.

"When I heard what had happened, I raced to Sunshine Coast Airport to meet the passengers as soon as they got off the plane," he said.

"What better way to encourage new visitors to a region?

"I told everyone while you're here you have to go to The Big Pineapple and try one of their pineapple parfaits, and then head up the range to Montville and take in the view.

"They've told me they all want to come back again, which is a fantastic result."