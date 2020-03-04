Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
A Qantas flight to London has been cancelled. Picture: Che Chorley
Health

Qantas cancels flight to London due to coronavirus scare

by Stephanie Bedo
4th Mar 2020 5:47 PM

Qantas has had to cancel a flight to London tonight after a passenger with coronavirus was on a recent flight.

The airline has cancelled flight QF1 from Sydney while extra cleaning is carried out.

Passengers have been moved to the next available flight.

"While Qantas Medical has assessed the risk as extremely low, we are doing some additional cleaning of those aircraft as a precaution," a Qantas spokesperson said.

The infected passenger arrived in the country on February 28 but Qantas was only told this morning after NSW Health put out the advice around people who were on a flight last week.

The spokesperson said the cleaning was an "extra precaution", done in addition to the regular cleaning which takes place after each flight.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editors picks qantas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus: Shortages hit Gladstone amid panic buying chaos

        premium_icon Coronavirus: Shortages hit Gladstone amid panic buying chaos

        News Advice not to panic buy is being ignored and stock shortages have hit Gladstone.

        • 4th Mar 2020 4:30 PM
        Network to give voice to CQ podcasters

        premium_icon Network to give voice to CQ podcasters

        News Launching late this year, this podcasting network will give people the opportunity...

        Helping not-for-profits reach their full potential

        premium_icon Helping not-for-profits reach their full potential

        News A new organisation officially launches next week with the goal of boosting the...

        Chance to meet author Kim McCosker

        premium_icon Chance to meet author Kim McCosker

        News COOKING FANS will have the opportunity to meet the author of the 4...