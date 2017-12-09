Roseberry Q and A: Time to fill the huge gap in men's health

ON TUESDAY, The Observer editor Christine McKee spoke to Roseberry Queensland general manager Colleen Tribe about community services in the Gladstone Region.

Roseberry is a non-profit company and registered charity based in Gladstone that provides a range of services for young people and families experiencing difficulty.

Where are the gaps in Gladstone's community services?

There's a huge gap for men's health, men's mental health and men's shelters.

There are stakeholders trying to get into that realm but informally. I think that needs to be taken up on a more formal basis.

Governments need to realise there are quite a few homeless men and men attempting suicide. Particularly between the ages of 18-30.

There are a lot of young guys who had great jobs that paid well and then that's stopped. They have commitments they can't keep up with, they have young families so it's really sad that we don't have enough services to help and support that particular demographic.

The other services where there's a gap is in mental health for children.

We work in early intervention for young people from age 12 but below 12 there's a real problem there. At the moment that's being taken up with private practitioners and guidance officers at school.

There's been a lot of exposure and money for programs around domestic violence for women and children. If a lot of the issues lie with men, do you think there needs more focus on the solutions coming from men?

Yes.

We work with perpetrators here. We have anger-management group sessions but once a perpetrator is convicted we need to work with them once they come out of jail or whatever has happened to them.

That separation from their family is a crucial time. They need intervention to help them get back to a life without their family or how they can reside with the family without violence.

Do they open up in group sessions?

Yes, men do. It's the same old, same old, it's not a natural response to open your heart and pour it out, especially if there's other men in the room.

There seems to be a better response one-on-one.

The group also works on problem solving.

With anger-management programs we find it's a little bit to start the conversation but once it starts going it generally flows.

People will jump in and say: "What about this or how do we do this?"

So there's a lot of problem solving that comes intrinsically from the group.

What are the common threads that come through that cause family violence?

Financial distress.

Would you say that stands out alone?

Yes.

Some people will contradict me and say it's mental health but something has to lead to the mental health issue.

I think in Gladstone in particular that's financial distress. There's other things too.

Here people have to fly out so there's that separation from family. There's a vicious circle of what comes first, the chicken or the egg.

The anxiety, the depression, the mental health issues stem from something.

Financial stress stems from "I can't pay for my car, I can't pay my mortgage this week, I can't put food on the table, we can't provide for the children like we could in other years", especially at Christmas.

If you need support, call Roseberry Queensland on 49720047, Lifeline on 131114 or Men's Helpline on 1800600636.