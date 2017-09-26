30°
QAL's quirky birthday party game

(Right): The jar of bauxite balls.
Tegan Annett
by

FORGET about jars of jelly bean - Queensland Alumina Limited told its birthday guests to guess how many bauxite balls were in a jar.

Bauxite is a red pebble, which QAL has plenty of, sourced from Rio Tinto operations in Weipa and Gove.

It is shipped to QAL and the alumina is extracted from the bauxite through a process called Bayer Process.

Balls of bauxite were put to use in a different way for the site's 50th birthday, with guests quizzed on how many were in a jar.

Of the more than 500 attempts at guessing how many little red pebbles filled the jar, the winner was Jim Harrison, who guessed four balls off the correct number, 3883.

GREAT GUESS: Bill Allen receiving his award for third place in the bauxite ball guessing competition.
Second place winners Rob Menerey and Rebekah Vanis made their guess while on a QAL community tour.

"I work at Cement Australia so it was really interesting to see another industry in Gladstone up close,” Rebekah said.

In third place was QAL worker of 31 years Bill Allen, who was also one of the volunteers during the bus tours for QAL's family fun day.

"The most enjoyable part of the 50 year celebrations for me was speaking with the previous QAL workers about their experiences,” he said. "It was like Remembrance Day for me.”

The celebrations continued yesterday when QAL retirees gathered for a Gladstone Harbour Cruise.

