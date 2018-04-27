QAL Worker puts artistic side of industry on display

Gladstone artist Luke Wrathall has used his work at QAL as inspiration for his latest artworks.

Gladstone artist Luke Wrathall has used his work at QAL as inspiration for his latest artworks. Matt Taylor GLA240418ARTS

A QAL worker is providing a unique look at Gladstone's industry through his abstract artwork, as part of Crow Street's latest exhibition.

Balance is a joint exhibition between QAL operator Luke Wrathall and fellow artist Kristel Kelly, with Luke's work inspired by his own views on Gladstone's industry.

He said his side of the exhibition seeks to break down negative perceptions.

"I've encompassed the theme of balance here by trying to say what I see in Gladstone from my point of view at QAL and as an industrial worker," Luke said.

"It's nature meets industry and although society here sees the industrial side as a negative, industry also works towards trying to better those things and work in with nature.

"I just wanted to try and bring people's attention back to the fact that it really does play an important role in Gladstone and what it does for its people."

Luke currently works as an AP2 operator at QAL, and has been creating art as a side job for about 12 months.

His artworks have utilised materials related to Gladstone's industry, including sandstone, wood and of course, aluminium plate.

One of his works is an acid etch of his skin onto aluminium and is an idea that literally came to him in the shower.

"One morning, getting up for work, I was exhausted, tired, and didn't want to go to work, so I leaned up against the glass while getting ready for the day," he said.

"After stepping away and seeing myself on the glass, I saw this and thought people probably see this every day and not think about it.

The process involved Luke creating a paste with caustic acid and talcum powder, putting it on his skin, and transferring it to the aluminium plate.

Luke's work is on show at Crow Street until May 2.