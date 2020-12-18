QAL staff weren’t properly trained to stop chemical leak

Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) have received a $500,000 fine for a serious environmental breach. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)

Two Queensland Alumina Limited staff were not properly trained to prevent a serious environmental breach when the alarm was raised on September 8, 2018, a court has heard.

The error resulted in a two to three tonne slurry of alkaline bauxite being released into the air which travelled 11km south and impacted 119 properties and vehicles in the South Tree Industrial State and caused $868,906.78 in insurance payouts.

Crown prosecutor Deborah Holiday, acting for the Department of Environment and Science, told Gladstone Magistrates Court an alarm was raised at 5.55pm where a control room supervisor requested an electrician investigate the incident who in turn contracted a technical specialist.

The technical specialist advised the electrician to reset the second of three central processing units, however the fault was with the first one.

The effect of this was no functioning CPUs remained online which caused the valves to open automatically and allowed the toxic release into the atmosphere.

Ms Holiday said neither staff members had received formal training on the maintenance of the system.

"QAL's procedures on the system did not cover troubleshooting," she said.

"Had they received the training they would have known to remove both CPUs and replace the working CPU first in order to avoid the incident."

She told the court the uncontrolled release occurred for four minutes where two to three tonnes of contaminate containing sodium hydroxide was released into the atmosphere.

Ms Holiday said it was accepted QAL was cooperative with investigators and admissions were made by relevant technical specialists.

However the charges were aggravated by five previous prosecutions under the act, including three for serious environmental harm, including in December 2016 where the company received a $400,000 fine and more recently in 2019 where QAL breached its environmental authority and received a $130,000 fine.

"The offending demonstrates an escalation of the defendant's offending," Ms Holiday said.

Defence barrister Ralph Devlin told the court QAL's response to the incident was rapid.

He said QAL committed to a five year environmental program in August 2018 before this incident occurred.

Mr Delvin said that as part of that strategy QAL was focused on dealing with operator error to prevent similar incidents.

"QAL was attempting to be proactive," Mr Delvin said.

He said the company had since updated its Environmental Authority to include quarterly meetings with the Department of Environment and Science to share progress on its new processes.

He said QAL had "deep regret" for the incident.

"It does view these appearances in the court, this one in particular, very seriously and is wishing to do better.

"It is taking active steps … to eliminate the kind of things that bring it before the court."

Acting Magistrate Ross Woodford said the company had a significant history of failing to comply with the Environmental Protection Act.

"The defendant does not have an enviable record being the most prosecuted person or individual corporation in the Environmental Protection Act's 26 years," Mr Woodford said.

He noted QAL operated one of the largest alumina refineries in the world contributing about $400 million to the global economy annually and employed 1500 people.

He credited the company for taking decisive action when the incident occurred.

QAL pleaded guilty to unlawfully causing serious environmental harm and contravening a condition of an Environmental Authority in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday.

Mr Woodford imposed a $500,000 fine with $100,000 of the fine ordered to be paid to the Department of Environment and Science to fund a restorative project within the Gladstone region.

QAL was also ordered to pay $1500 in legal costs and $4488 in investigation costs.

A conviction was recorded against the company.

General manager Pine Pienaar said QAL deeply regretted the caustic release in September 2018 and apologised for the impact caused.

"All property affected by the release has been assessed and cleaning works have been completed," Mr Pienaar said.

"There were no reported environmental or human health impacts from the event.

"In September 2018 QAL introduced a Process Management System that puts controls in place to further mitigate the risk of process incidents occurring.

"This system has been operating effectively for two years and aims to protect our people, the environment and our community."

Mr Pienaar said the company was two years into its five-year environmental strategy to improve environmental performance.

"We have already completed 21 of the 60 projects and spent $85 million," he said.

"Half of this has been with local suppliers and manufacturers within Gladstone.

"Our commitment to environmental improvement continues outside the program and is part of the way we operate."

A Department of Environment and Science spokesperson said as the environmental regulator, the DES took compliance seriously.

"The department has set clear expectations about adhering to acceptable standards of environmental performance," the spokesperson said.

"EA holders must comply with the conditions of their EAs and associated responsibilities to ensure that their activities do not cause environmental harm.

"Today's court outcome demonstrates that the department is doing its job in enforcing Queensland's environmental laws."

