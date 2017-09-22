28°
QAL site provides haven for shore birds

FOR THE BIRDS: Bird expert Ted Wnorowski volunteering at a monitoring session on QAL's Parsons Point land.
Julia Bartrim
by

WITH the alumina refinery roaring behind it, a tiny red capped plover crosses the road in front of the QAL bus.

On QAL land at Parsons Point, hugging the shore, volunteers affiliated with the Queensland Wader Studies Group monitor shore birds on a monthly basis, with help from QAL's environmental specialist, Alison Green who drives them around the site.

The QAL site is a safe haven for shorebirds, many of which are migratory, travelling from as far as Siberia and Alaska.

Alison Green, environment specialist at QAL, supporting volunteers to undertake monitoring of shore birds found on QAL land at Parsons Point.
Ted Wnorowski is a microbiogist with a passion for birds, who has volunteered to monitor the shore birds at QAL.

"This is a fantastic site,” he said.

"I could make it into a national park, ... you get peregrine falcons breeding here, osprey breeding , you've got a lot of open space, (it is) looking ugly... but birds can find a good place to live.”

Artist and bird lover Margaret Worthington has helped monitor the birds at QAL for five years.

"The birds are safe, they don't have 4 wheel drives and dogs and people walking across the beach, they can rest and feed in the harbour,” she said.

Gladstone Observer
