QAL, Rio Tinto create DV awareness 'ripple effect'

IMPORTANT EVENT: QAL whiteside manager Ewan Stewart and general manager Mike Dunstan working hard at the barbecue. More than 820 burgers were given out. Chris Lees

SPREADING the message about the impact of domestic violence - that's a key mission for workers at Queensland Alumina.

QAL digest operations superintendent Trent Scherer spoke passionately about the topic at an awareness breakfast held on site yesterday.

"It's all about creating awareness, so through this barbecue it creates that and gets the discussion going," he said.

"We found last year it created a snowball effect where people down the line would then hopefully respond to it."

Mr Scherer said domestic violence was a "scourge" in the Gladstone community.

He said creating a "ripple effect" to get the message out there was so important.

"It's not something people openly speak about. I'm sure I've supported people at work through situations like that but they've never directly spoken to me about it," Mr Scherer said.

It's the second year the event has been held at QAL.

It comes after Rio Tinto introduced initiatives designed to protect and support employees affected by family and domestic violence.

The mining giant has made up to 10 days additional leave available to directly affected employees for legal assistance, court appearances, relocation and counselling.

QAL general manager Mike Dunstan said it was important to get on the front foot with the issue.

"It's recognition that it's a widespread community issue and QAL is taking a lead in this and we're proud to be doing this," he said.

Mr Dunstan said being able to provide the domestic violence initiatives at QAL was very important.

Assistance:

For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800811811, MensLine on 1800600636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800737732.