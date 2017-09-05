QAL refinery to open its doors to the public

AS PART of Queensland Alumina Limited's 50th anniversary, the company is offering free community bus tours on Sunday September 10 to the Alumina Refinery.

Due to the tour's popularity, QAL have arranged larger buses and now have more seats available.

The tours, which will be conducted by QAL managers, will give visitors a one-hour behind-the- scenes look at QAL.

Visitors will see the wharf, where bauxite and other products are unloaded, and where QAL's alumina is loaded onto ships for export.

They will also see the newly renovated front entrance and the monuments for QAL's 50th anniversary.

"Our 50th year is a significant milestone which provides recognition to QAL's people and their families," said Mike Dunstan, QAL general manager.

The buses will depart from Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, where the QAL 50 years exhibition is on show until October 7.

To secure your ticket go to stickytickets.com.au/55559.