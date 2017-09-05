29°
News

QAL refinery to open its doors to the public

WHAT'S INSIDE? Aerial View of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Gladstone.
WHAT'S INSIDE? Aerial View of Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Gladstone. Brenda Strong GLA040712VIEW

AS PART of Queensland Alumina Limited's 50th anniversary, the company is offering free community bus tours on Sunday September 10 to the Alumina Refinery.

Due to the tour's popularity, QAL have arranged larger buses and now have more seats available.

The tours, which will be conducted by QAL managers, will give visitors a one-hour behind-the- scenes look at QAL.

Visitors will see the wharf, where bauxite and other products are unloaded, and where QAL's alumina is loaded onto ships for export.

They will also see the newly renovated front entrance and the monuments for QAL's 50th anniversary.

"Our 50th year is a significant milestone which provides recognition to QAL's people and their families," said Mike Dunstan, QAL general manager.

The buses will depart from Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, where the QAL 50 years exhibition is on show until October 7.

To secure your ticket go to stickytickets.com.au/55559.

Topics:  gladstone regional art gallery and museum open to the public qal

Gladstone Observer
UPDATE: RACQ helicopter lands on road after two-vehicle crash

UPDATE: RACQ helicopter lands on road after two-vehicle...

WATCH: A witness said one car is lying on its side, another in the middle of the road.

Dreaded bill arrives in Gladstone ratepayers letterboxes

Rates notice Photo: Nat Bromhead / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Your rates bill is on the way.

Gladstone Power Station's $1m job at 150 meters high

UPGRADE: Repair work worth $1m is under way for stack 2 at the NRG Gladstone Power Station.

Why there's workers on top of one of the stacks.

Lawyer of Gladstone man accused of murder asks for more evidence

VICTIM: Andrew Vesey-Brown (pictured), 23, was taken to hospital after emergency services found him at a home in Auckland St, however, was pronounced deceased shortly before 7.30pm.

Gladstone man accused of murder to apply for bail

Local Partners