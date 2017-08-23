QAL partners up with GCLA to cater 50th anniversary

AS QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited's 50th anniversary approaches, the Gladstone refinery has partnered with a local not-for-profit organisation to cater the event.

Gladstone Community Linking Agency started its newest social enterprise, Incredible Edibles in May. The catering initiative provides quality services while giving experience and skills to people living with a disability in our community.

Earlier this year, QAL celebrated a safety milestone of 200 days without injury and partnered with GCLA to prepare gifts for the refinery's employees in recognition of the feat.

Marking five decades of operation, QAL general manager Mike Dunstan said the upcoming celebration on September 12 was a significant moment and an opportunity to recognise the community's support.

"It was important for us that we used a local caterer for this event. I had heard great reviews about the quality of the food Incredible Edibles were providing and after trying it myself I was impressed," Mr Dunstan said.

Embracing an inclusive community, the general manager added, "we must cast aside any preconceived ideas we have about people with a disability and support them as equal and valuable members of our community."

The event is by invite only, however a bus tour for the community will be provided on September 10 to invite the public to celebrate the anniversary. As this is a bus tour, no catering will be provided.