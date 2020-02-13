Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QAL general manager Pine Pienaar said QAL’s Environmental Improvement Plan would focus on five key areas.
QAL general manager Pine Pienaar said QAL’s Environmental Improvement Plan would focus on five key areas.
News

QAL invests $400 million to improve environment

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
13th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QAL is investing about $400 million to reduce its environmental impact.

The five-year Environmental Improvement Plan includes 55 projects which general manager Pine Pienaar said were prioritised according to levels of environmental risk.

Mr Pienaar said the spend was across five areas; noise, odour, culture, land and water and air quality.

This year, $90 million will be allocated to the plan.

An estimated $400 million will be spent over the next fours years to complete the projects.

This is despite an initial estimate of $260 million for the five-year plan.

“As the process advances and we understand more about the challenges for each project, the cost required has changed,” Mr Pienaar said.

“Some have increased and some have decreased.”

A transfer system between QAL and Boyne Smelter was upgraded as part of the plan.

“The project has reduced airborne dust from the process,” Mr Pienaar said.

“We’ve also completed a large project at our tailings facility … to keep tailings and fresh water separated.”

Reducing odour emissions is also a big focus.

“We are trialling new technology from around the world to reduce QAL’s organic odours,” he said.

environment qal queensland alumina refinery
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fear setting in: Biloela family’s court date looms

        premium_icon Fear setting in: Biloela family’s court date looms

        News Life in detention has been difficult for a Bilolea family, but the waiting and worrying is likely to amplify when their case is heard in Federal Court.

        • 13th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
        UPDATE: Sgt says drivers 'lucky' after three-car crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: Sgt says drivers 'lucky' after three-car crash

        News A WOMAN has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle crash in Clinton.

        What the duck!?: Rubber duck mystery quacked

        premium_icon What the duck!?: Rubber duck mystery quacked

        Offbeat We get to the bottom of why a Gladstone resident had a rubber duck taped to his...

        $35K BOOST: 19 sporting clubs receive funds for upgrades

        premium_icon $35K BOOST: 19 sporting clubs receive funds for upgrades

        News MORE than 15 Gladstone sporting clubs and organisations have been successful in...