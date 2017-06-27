QAL in the running for state-wide training award

Queensland Alumina Limited is a finalist in the Queensland Training Awards for Large Employer of the Year.

ONE of Gladstone's largest employers has been listed as a finalist for the Queensland Training Awards.

Stemming from the community for the last 50 years and employing more than 800 people, Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) is a finalist for the Large Employer of the Year category.

"The success of QAL is driven by the skill and diversity of our people and the support of our exceptional training team,” QAL general manager Mike Dunstan said.

"By being nominated for this award we are providing recognition to all of our people and their achievements.”

With employees who have worked at QAL for more than 38 years, Mr Dunstan said he enjoyed seeing his staff succeed, finding enjoyment in what they do.

Wanting to provide practical elements in all forms of training, Mr Dunstan said by not only providing employees with skills that helped them succeed at QAL but also in their own futures was one of the reasons their company stood out.

"We offer a Certificate 3 in Process Plant Operations for our operations employees that is funded by the company,” Mr Dunstan said.

"82 QAL people successfully completed this qualification in 2016 to 2017.

"We have trainers based in all of our operations areas and are registered to offer in-house training in the areas of confined space training and machinery operations.”

With the Queensland Training Awards also a way to celebrate Queensland's top training achievers, Mr Dunstan said there was a number of exceptional organisations in central Queensland.

One of three finalists for the central Queensland region in the large employer category, Mr Dunstan said if QAL won the award, it would provide valuable recognition of the efforts of their training team.

"We have a relatively small training team for an organisation that employs over 800 people but the work this team does is invaluable to the success of our organisation,” he said.

"These awards are a way to showcase these groups and provide recognition for their achievements.”

Mr Dunstan said winning the award would recognise the company's achievements as well as the support they had received from their community partners, suppliers and employees throughout the community in the last 50 years.