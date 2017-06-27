QAL: Equipping students with life-long skills

TRICKS OF THE TRADE: Queensland Alumina Limited's EQIP students learn how to use air tools on valves at QAL.

ENTHUSIASTIC students have been hitting the tools at Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL).

Earlier this month 13 Education Queensland and Industry Partnership (EQIP) students visited QAL as part of their studies at CQUniversity.

The Year 11 and 12 students received training on internal systems including employee information and plant control.

QAL learning and development officer Terry Johnston said students were able to get an insight into the industry before pursuing their careers.

"Many of the sessions they undertake are the same as what our new employees would undergo so they get a full picture of life at QAL,” he said.

"The training team really enjoy hosting them on site as it allows us to pass on our knowledge and experience the enthusiasm of the next generation of operators, tradespeople and engineers.”

EQIP general manager Melissa Dennis said authentic workplace learning opportunities were essential to the program.

The students will visit QAL four times during their study of Certificate II Process Plant Operations.

