QAL deal with CQUni great news for students

SCHOLAR SUCCESS: 2011 Queensland Alumina Limited (QAL) Scholarship winner Denica Hope and encouragement award winner Damien Hensen are congratulated by QAL's Phil Campbell (left) and CQUni's Professor Chad Hewitt (right). File photo.
Caroline Tung
by

GLADSTONE'S Grade 12 students could benefit from a renewed scholarship agreement between Queensland Alumina Limited and CQUniversity.

The CQUniCares Queensland Alumina scholarships, which support two first-year students from the Gladstone region, are worth $5000 each.

CQUni associate vice-chancellor for the Gladstone region Owen Nevin said he valued the support from a major industry partner.

"In the past we've had students go on to finish their degree and go onto become employed with QAL or the resource industry after starting out with QAL,” he said.

"There's a good track record.”

Applicants must be undertaking a degree in applied science, environmental science, business, engineering or information technology to be eligible.

QAL has partnered with CQ Uni for more than 20 years to deliver scholarships in the region.

To apply by January 12, 2018, visit https://www.cqu. edu.au/courses/scholarships /offerings/queensland- alumina-limited.

Gladstone Observer
