QAL Castaways ready to hit the harbour in new raft

THE apprentices who form the QAL Castaways will put their purpose-built raft to the test tomorrow during the annual Great Raft Regatta.

The team consists of nine first-year Queensland Alumina Limited apprentices and fourth-year apprentice Taylor Jefferies, who helped with the more advanced parts of the project.

The team has worked for more than a month to design, plan, build, test and paint the raft.

Members hope to challenge reigning champions Boyne Smelter Limited in a bid to take out the top place.

First-year electrical and instrumentation apprentice Taylah Murray said the 'crew' was very excited.

"Throughout the building stages it was critical to work as a team and use each other's strengths," she said.

"There was lots of trial and error throughout the design stage and it really highlighted the importance of a solid plan before diving into a project."

To watch the teams float, splash and paddle their way to the finish line, head to the Gladstone Marina at 9am tomorrow.