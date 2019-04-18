Menu
HIGH SEAS: QAL Castaways Connor Moore, Adele Bierman, Chantal Elbers, Taylah Murray, Travis Richmond, Mitchell Hannan, Jessy Edwards, Ryan Lambert, Duncan Howland. (Absent Taylor Jefferies)
Community

QAL Castaways ready to hit the harbour in new raft

Tegan Annett
by
18th Apr 2019 11:00 AM
THE apprentices who form the QAL Castaways will put their purpose-built raft to the test tomorrow during the annual Great Raft Regatta.

The team consists of nine first-year Queensland Alumina Limited apprentices and fourth-year apprentice Taylor Jefferies, who helped with the more advanced parts of the project.

The team has worked for more than a month to design, plan, build, test and paint the raft.

Members hope to challenge reigning champions Boyne Smelter Limited in a bid to take out the top place.

First-year electrical and instrumentation apprentice Taylah Murray said the 'crew' was very excited.

"Throughout the building stages it was critical to work as a team and use each other's strengths," she said.

"There was lots of trial and error throughout the design stage and it really highlighted the importance of a solid plan before diving into a project."

To watch the teams float, splash and paddle their way to the finish line, head to the Gladstone Marina at 9am tomorrow.

