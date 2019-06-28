Menu
FARMERS' FRIENDS: Pictured last year - QAL safety manager Trent Scherer with Rural Aid CEO Charles Alder.
QAL answers mayday with 'Hay Day' for region's farmers

by Glen Porteous
28th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
QUEENSLAND Alumina Limited is giving more than $30,000 of hay to farmers struggling in the drought-declared Gladstone region.

The refinery has a large area of buffer land, parts of which were top-soiled and revegetated with rhodes grass.

QAL has committed to cutting and baling this grass into about 300 large bales of hay.

Health, safety and environment manager, Trent Scherer said it is good to be able to find dual purposes for the grass QAL grows.

"We usually use all the cut grass for on-site mulching, but in times of drought we decide that it is needed more by people struggling to keep their farming businesses running. Last year our hay was most needed in far western Queensland, but this year we are donating it locally,” he said.

"We are encouraging anyone with livestock in the Gladstone region who is needing feed to register an expression of interest with us. The bales will be fairly allocated based on the interest received and people's need.

"Being in a unique position to donate hay will also allow 300 less bales that farmers have to find in an already-tough market for feed.”

Farmers seeking bales can email feedback@qal.com.au by July 17.

More than 65 per cent of the state is drought-declared.

