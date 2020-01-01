Q&A: What is your New Year’s resolution?

The new year often makes people reflect on their life and what they want more of.

We asked nine people what their resolutions were for 2020.

Here’s what they said:

What is your New Year’s resolution?

Levi Turner

Levi Turner:

Ride bikes more.

Ashlin Argent

Ashlin Argent:

Do more triathlons.

Ron Greene

Ron Greene:

Take more time off work and drink more beer.

Tracey Lagerstrom

Tracey Lagerstrom:

Get fit and healthy.

David Skaft

David Skaft:

Go on more holidays.

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith:

To make it to 2021 because you never know how much longer you’ve got.

Rose Intal

Rose Intal:

Go on more holidays as we only usually have one and we’re on it now.

Amaan Hughan

Amaan Hughen:

Hang out with my family more. I don’t see them enough.

Rohaan Ramswarup

Rohaan Ramswarup:

Do well in grade 12 so I can be successful.