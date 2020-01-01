Menu
Ashlin Argent shares her New Year’s resolution.
News

Q&A: What is your New Year’s resolution?

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
1st Jan 2020 9:20 AM
The new year often makes people reflect on their life and what they want more of.

We asked nine people what their resolutions were for 2020.

Here’s what they said:

Levi Turner
Levi Turner

Levi Turner:

Ride bikes more.

Ashlin Argent
Ashlin Argent

Ashlin Argent:

Do more triathlons.

Ron Greene
Ron Greene

Ron Greene:

Take more time off work and drink more beer.

Tracey Lagerstrom
Tracey Lagerstrom

Tracey Lagerstrom:

Get fit and healthy.

David Skaft
David Skaft

David Skaft:

Go on more holidays.

Matthew Smith
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith:

To make it to 2021 because you never know how much longer you’ve got.

Rose Intal
Rose Intal

Rose Intal:

Go on more holidays as we only usually have one and we’re on it now.

Amaan Hughan
Amaan Hughan

Amaan Hughen:

Hang out with my family more. I don’t see them enough.

Rohaan Ramswarup
Rohaan Ramswarup

Rohaan Ramswarup:

Do well in grade 12 so I can be successful.

