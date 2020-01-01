Q&A: What is your New Year’s resolution?
The new year often makes people reflect on their life and what they want more of.
We asked nine people what their resolutions were for 2020.
Here’s what they said:
Levi Turner:
Ride bikes more.
Ashlin Argent:
Do more triathlons.
Ron Greene:
Take more time off work and drink more beer.
Tracey Lagerstrom:
Get fit and healthy.
David Skaft:
Go on more holidays.
Matthew Smith:
To make it to 2021 because you never know how much longer you’ve got.
Rose Intal:
Go on more holidays as we only usually have one and we’re on it now.
Amaan Hughen:
Hang out with my family more. I don’t see them enough.
Rohaan Ramswarup:
Do well in grade 12 so I can be successful.