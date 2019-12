Celso Mohorovic said Christmas meant everything to him 21 December 2019

What does Christmas mean to you?

Celso Mohorovic

Celso Mohorovic:

Christmas means everything to me.

Vivienne Dahl

Vivienne Dahl:

Santa is coming.

Emily Gunther, 9

Emily Gunther, 9:

Opening presents.

Isabelle Gunther, 7

Isabelle Gunther, 7:

Spending time with family.

Sarah Morey

Sarah Morey:

A gathering with lots of good food.

Jess Cantwell

Jess Cantwell:

Family is the most important thing about Christmas.

Adrian Pope

Adrian Pope:

Being happy and experiencing the joy of Christmas.

Tyler Kenyon

Tyler Kenyon:

It’s a pretty important moment that brings family together.