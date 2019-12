What are your Christmas traditions?

Marion Weribone:

I don’t really have traditions but I’ll be spending Christmas with family.

Kacey Fowler:

Spending time with family

Josie Whetter:

I live in Brisbane and will be working on Christmas but every year I drive to Gladstone to visit my granddaughter.

Tam See:

Christmas lunch with champagne

Sara Fields:

Cricket down on the beach with the family.